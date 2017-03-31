4 Cuba Cruises Under $1,000 to Book Now

For more than five decades, Cuba was off-limits to many Americans due to tight travel restrictions. Now, the island nation located just over 200 miles from Miami, is quickly becoming a must-see among cruise passengers. In fact, three mainstream cruise lines now sail to Cuba from the United States: Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Fathom, which is operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, and will offer sailings through June. These cruise lines offer a variety of Cuba-bound itineraries, with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian also offering overnight stays in Havana. If you're interested in cruising Cuba, U.S. News has rounded up your affordable vacation options for 2017.

If you've never sailed to Cuba before, keep in mind there are a few things that will increase the price of your cruise. First, all passengers are required to purchase a $75 travel visa in order to visit the country. This can be easily purchased through the cruise line, but isn't included in published fares. Second, trips to Cuba are legal for Americans only if they fall under one of 12 authorized categories for permitted travel. For most cruise passengers, this requirement is fulfilled with person-to-person exchanges. While you can arrange such exchanges yourself, they can easily be organized with an affiliated cruise line. Still, it's key to factor this extra cost into your vacation planning process.

With that in mind, here are four affordable Cuba cruise itineraries to book now.

A Royal Caribbean Cruise From Tampa, Florida

While there are plenty of cruises to Cuba, it's hard to rival Royal Caribbean's convenient and affordable four-night Cuba itinerary. The trip departs from Tampa aboard Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas, with a stop in Key West, Florida, before continuing to Havana. There are sailings offered every two weeks from late June through October, with the lowest rate for an interior room starting at $429.

A Norwegian Cruise Line Sailing From Miami (With an Overnight Stay in Havana)

If you're looking for a short cruise with plenty of time for leisurely exploration in Havana, consider booking a four-night trip aboard Norwegian Sky. The four-night itinerary includes an overnight stay in Havana, giving you more time to enjoy the city, experience memorable meals and take advantage of the area's famous nightlife scene. In addition, the trip includes a stop in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, before returning to Miami. Cruises depart every Monday from May through December. Interior cabin prices start at $529 per person.

A Royal Caribbean Cruise From Tampa

Most shorter sailings stop at only a couple of ports, but this five-night trip aboard Empress of the Seas packs three port days into a five-day trip. Stops include Key West, Cozumel and Havana before returning to Tampa. Interior rooms start at $449. But keep in mind, if you're looking to sail in the peak summer season, prices increase to $598 in July.

A Royal Caribbean Cruise From Tampa (With an Overnight Stay in Havana)

If you're itching to visit Cuba, you'll likely want to carve out some time for exploring world-class art, lively streets and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Royal Caribbean has opened up overnight stays with this five-night voyage that includes only a single stop in Havana. That stay, however, lasts more than 30 hours, compared to just 10 hours or less for a typical port of call. Rates for the cruise, which departs on Sept. 18, start at $638 for an interior cabin.

Tanner Callais is a cruise expert and founder of Cruzely.com. His cruise advice has been featured across the web, including USA TODAY, CBS News, and the Houston Chronicle websites.