4 Court Press (March 1, 2024)
(WCMH) — NBC4’s Joe Nugent, Whitney Harding and David DeGuzman present scores and highlights from the hardwood, recapping Friday night’s action around Columbus and Central Ohio as the postseason continues in boys basketball.
Berlin 73, Pickerington Central 70 (OT)
Pickerington North 55, Dublin Coffman 54
South 59, St. Francis DeSales 43
Walnut Ridge 60, Northland 52
Westerville Central 60, Upper Arlington 47
Westerville South 65, Marysville 59
Worthington Christian 64, Madison-Plains 35
