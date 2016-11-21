4 Cops Shot in Traffic Stop Shootings in 4 Different States in 24 Hours, 1 Fatally

One police officer is dead and two others were wounded following three separate incidents across three U.S. states on Sunday.

A San Antonio, Texas officer was inside his vehicle writing out a ticket during a stop in front of the city's police headquarters when cops say the driver of a black sedan pulled up from behind.

Read: Family of Soldier Killed In Afghanistan Reportedly Booed On Flight to Meet His Body

The motorist then allegedly walked up to the officer, Benjamin Marconi, and fatally shot him. Marconi, 50, was a 20-year veteran of the force and father of two.

On Monday, authorities said 31-year-old Otis Tyrone McKane was taken into custody without incident at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said McKane was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Interstate 10. A woman was driving the car, which was also carrying a 2-year-old child, although Mckane's relationship to them was not immediately released.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the slaying as an "horrific act of violence."

"Attacks against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Texas and must be met with swift justice," Abbott said in a statement.

Hours after the San Antonio incident, another officer was shot in St. Louis, Missouri.

While apparently unrelated, the San Antonio incident bore a striking similarity to the shooting in St. Louis, where an officer was shot in the face as he sat in his cruiser. A suspect in car is believed to have pulled up next to the officer, fired and fled.

"This officer was driving down the road and was ambushed by an individual who pointed a gun at him from inside of his car and shot out the police officer's window," Police Chief Sam Dotson said during a news conference.

In this instance, the officer is expected to survive. Police said he was speaking and conscious when help arrived.

Dotson said a suspect, who was not named, was later located by police. The suspect was shot and killed, he said.

Also in Missouri, an officer with the Gladstone PD outside Kansas City was shot Sunday when police say a struggle followed a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m.

Shots were fired and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was shot and killed, per the Kansas City Star.

Read: Woman Recently Engaged and Father of 3 Among Four Victims Killed in Air Ambulance Plane Crash

In a fourth incident, this one in Florida, an officer with the Sanibel PD was shot in his patrol car after a routine traffic stop. The officer was treated for a shoulder wound and later released.

The shooting was a first for the upscale Gulf coast tourist town. The city posted an official update to its website around 10 p.m. Sunday indicating a a suspect was apprehended.

Watch: Daughter Adorably Kisses Veteran Dad As He Struggles With Stutter To Read Story

Related Articles: