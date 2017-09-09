4 Common Kid Health Concerns

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Runny noses. Sore throats. Stomachaches. All are ubiquitous in households with children, and in fact, more than three out of four U.S. kids miss at least one day of school a year because they’re sick, according to the Agency for Health Care Research and Quality.



But while many of the above are contagious, they usually resolve without much fanfare if they’re given proper treatment, says Laura Jana, M.D., a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Associate Research Professor at Penn State Prevention Research Center.

Here, a look at four common kid health issues and how to treat them right.

Colds

The common cold is the most common illness for both kids and adults, causing U.S. children to miss about 22 million school days a year. And since youngsters under the age of six average six to eight colds per year (roughly one a month from September to April), that means a lot of time spent sneezing and snuffling.

Treatment Tips: If a cold is affecting your kid's health, symptoms should ease somewhat within two to three days (though some can linger for up to two weeks).

In the interim, you can relieve your child's discomfort with acetaminophen (Tylenol and generic) or ibuprofen (Advil and generic). A teaspoon of honey may help curb a cough (but don’t give this to babies under a year; honey can cause infant botulism in very young children). Some rest and fluids—including chicken soup—can also soothe your sick kid.

Skip over-the-counter cough and cold medicines—research shows they aren’t very effective, and in children under age six can have potentially serious side effects such as increased heart rate and breathing difficulties. Some children may also experience an allergic reaction to such products.

And while you might be tempted to ask your pediatrician for antibiotics, don't. Antibiotics can be useful for bacterial infections such as strep throat, but are ineffective against a virus.

Despite this, about 30 percent of antibiotics prescribed to both children and adults are unnecessary, according to a study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “If your child takes antibiotics and doesn’t need them, they can upset her stomach and breed future antibiotic resistance,” explains Jana. Antibiotics can also have significant side effects.

Strep Throat

Up to 30 percent of kids who have a sore throat during the winter actually have strep throat, a condition caused by the bacteria Group A streptococcus (GAS). It usually occurs during the winter and early spring and is most common in children over age three.

Symptoms include a fever over 100.4° F, severe sore throat, headache, swollen neck glands, and sometimes, nausea and vomiting. If your child has a mild sore throat and cold-like symptoms, such as a stuffy or runny nose and coughing, it’s most likely a virus, notes Jana.

Treatment Tips: If you suspect strep, the pediatrician can swab your child's throat, do a rapid strep test, and get results within five minutes. For your kid's health, treatment is with an antibiotic such as penicillin.

If your child gets a first dose by 5 p.m., he's unlikely to be contagious by the next morning, but most schools require that youngsters with strep be on antibiotics for a full 24 hours before returning.

And there's no need to toss out his toothbrush, despite the old wives' tale that cites the need for a new one after strep. Most kids are on antibiotics for seven to ten days, and the GAS bacteria don’t survive that long.

Diarrhea and Vomiting

More than 1.5 million kids see doctors every year for acute gastroenteritis, diarrhea that may or may not be accompanied by fever, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Up to 90 percent of cases are due to viruses, and most subside on their own in a day or two. But in the interim, they can make your youngster mighty uncomfortable.

Treatment Tips: It’s important to help keep children who are vomiting or have diarrhea hydrated. But if your child has just thrown up, wait a bit before giving her fluid. “What a lot of parents don’t realize is that vomiting is a reflex that needs an hour or two to settle down,” says Jana.

Once your child's tummy has rested, encourage her to sip small amounts of water throughout the day. She may not be able to drink a lot at a time. You can also offer a commercially prepared oral rehydration solution such as Pedialyte.



Skip sports drinks, such as Gatorade and Powerade, which may be tougher on tummies—and have a high sugar content. And contrary to what you may have heard all your life, kids with gastroenteritis don’t need to adhere to the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast) diet or have only clear liquids.

“If they’re hungry, they can eat most foods, but I’d stick to just a few mouthfuls until you’re sure they can keep it down,” says Jana.

Otherwise, whatever the rest of the family is eating is fine (including complex carbs such as brown rice and whole grain bread, lean means, yogurts, and fruits and veggies). Hold off on ice cream and potato chips, though: high-fat items are harder to digest.

While your child is ill, watch for signs of dehydration. If she fails to urinate for eight hours, has no tears when crying, or has sunken eyes, call your doctor.

And to help ward off future gastrointestinal troubles, remind youngsters to wash their hands frequently, both at school and at home. This can reduce the chance of diarrhea episodes by about 30 percent, according to a 2015 research review by the Cochrane Collaboration.

Pink Eye

Children in the United States miss 3 million days of school a year due to pink eye (conjunctivitis)—an inflammation of the conjunctiva, a membrane that covers the white part of the eye.

Up to 75 percent of all cases of pink eye in children are due to bacteria, according to a 2013 review published in JAMA. The rest are mainly due to viral infections such as the common cold or allergies.



Treatment Tips: if your child has redness, itching, and a watery or thick discharge in and around one or both eyes, your pediatrician can determine whether it's pink eye and what type it is.

Whether it's bacterial, viral, or allergy related, experts recommend relieving discomfort by applying a clean, wet compress to the area several times a day. The American Academy of Opthalmology suggests a warm compress for bacterial or viral pink eye and a cool one for allergic conjunctivitis.

When it comes to kid health, you may be think a course of antibiotics is best for bacterial pink eye, but it's not necessarily warranted. Research shows that the bacterial form of the condition usually resolves on its own after five to six days, says Blair Hammond, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai.

Be aware, though, that most schools require youngsters to be on antibiotic eyedrops for 24 hours before returning to school. “Usually, I just give it to patients so they can get back to school or day care and their parents can go back to work,” Hammond says.

While your child has symptoms, help prevent pink eye from spreading to others by having him wash his hands well and frequently, and by carefully cleaning toys, blankets, doorknobs, and other objects that kids commonly touch or rub against their faces, says the AAP.

Once symptoms have subsided, help prevent reinfection by having your child wash his hands often, encouraging him not to touch his eyes, and ensuring that his washcloths and pillowcases are always clean.

