4 in Colorado win $50,000 as Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million without big winner

DENVER (KDVR) — While no one in America won the big Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four people in Colorado are now $50,000 richer.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday has grown to an estimated $975 million.

List: Free days at Denver museums, zoo and more in 2024

Three of the four $50,000 tickets were sold at one location, according to Colorado Lottery: the Circle K on Red Cedar Drive in Highlands Ranch, near the Shops at Highland Walk.

The other ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo.

Players can win $50,000 in Powerball by matching four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.