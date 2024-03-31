4 in Colorado win $50,000 as Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million without big winner
DENVER (KDVR) — While no one in America won the big Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four people in Colorado are now $50,000 richer.
The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday has grown to an estimated $975 million.
Three of the four $50,000 tickets were sold at one location, according to Colorado Lottery: the Circle K on Red Cedar Drive in Highlands Ranch, near the Shops at Highland Walk.
The other ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo.
Players can win $50,000 in Powerball by matching four numbers plus the Powerball.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
