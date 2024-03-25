4 Charleston city workers make over $200K a year — 1 earns $27K more than the mayor. Here’s who

Of about 2,600 employees in Charleston city government, 180 earn more than $100,000 a year including four topping $200,000.

Chief of Staff Elizabeth Dieck earns $250,000, surpassing Mayor William Cogswell, who makes $222,970.

Dieck, most recently a lawyer for Parker Poe specializing in environmental law, started as chief of staff in January overseeing day to day operations with the city’s 18 department heads reporting directly to her.

She also has worked for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as chief regulator for the state’s environmental programs.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina. She is a Charleston native and attended The Taft School, a boarding high school in Connecticut.

Cogswell assumed office in January. The mayor’s race is non-partisan but Cogswell has been affiliated with the Republican Party, making him the first Republican mayor since Reconstruction. He is a former state representative and has owned WECCO of Charleston since 1997. The company specializes in infill development in coastal markets throughout the Southeast, with primary focus on historic districts in Charleston and Savannah, notably the Cigar Factory and GARCo.

A Charleston native, he is a graduate of the University of the South and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University.

The other highest paid employees are:

Police Chief Chito Tamaine Walker, who makes $211,003. He began work for the Police Department in 2000 and has commanded many of its departments. He’s been chief since November. He is a graduate of South Carolina State University and Webster University.

Also earning $211,003 is Fire Chief Daniel Curia, who was appointed in July 2018. He had worked for 28 years in Durham, North Carolina, beginning as a firefighter and ending as chief. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and has a master’s degree in leadership.

Chief Financial Officer Any Wharton makes $198,000. She has worked in various finance positions for the city for 23 years.

Corporation counsel Julia Copeland earns the same amount as Wharton.

Justin Williams, fire captain — $197,878.

Logan McVey, chief policy officer — $175,000 — graduate of the University of South Carolina. This position is considered part of the mayor’s executive team.

John Wesley Ratterree, chief information officer, $169,041 — graduate of The Citadel with a master’s from Winthrop, worked in IT since 1989.

Jack Weiss, executive deputy police chief — $165,484, graduate of Charleston Southern.