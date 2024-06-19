4 charged with robberies of USPS employees in Greensboro, charges pending in Charlotte, police say

4 charged with robberies of USPS employees in Greensboro, charges pending in Charlotte, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/ WJZY) — Multiple suspects have been charged with robbing postal workers in Greensboro and Charlotte.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, on June 17 just after 10 a.m., a USPS employee reported being robbed at gunpoint in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Haywood Street while delivering mail. They were the second USPS employee who had been robbed in Greensboro on Monday morning, police say.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue Nissan Rogue and the description was shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Police say that the suspects then traveled to Charlotte and robbed more USPS employees around 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Somerset Hill Lane. This is near W. Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, the suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped on Randleman Road in Greensboro. The suspects ran away, and according to police, during the “brief” chase, one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Jason Harrington “accidentally shot himself below the waist.”

Jason Harrington (GCSO)

Taijwan Cross (GCSO)

Shaun Clarke (GCSO)

Deonte Overby (GCSO)

He was taken to the hospital and the other three suspects were arrested. Harrington, along with Taijawan Cross, 19, Shaun Clark, 21, and Deonte Overby, 20, were all charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy for the robberies in Greensboro.

Additional charges for the Charlotte robberies are pending.

None of the postal carriers robbed were hurt.

