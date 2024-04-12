4 charged after Long Beach veteran shot and killed on front lawn

Four people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Long Beach father and Army veteran.

The suspects were identified as:

Taylor Byron Woods, 20, from Bellflower

Semaj Lamar O’Brien, 21, from Long Beach

Jordan Omarion Stokes, 18, from Long Beach

Tyrell DeShawn Louden Jr., 20, from Indio

The four suspects were charged with the murder of Mario Morales-Moreno, 51, and the attempted murder of four others in Long Beach, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a Thursday press conference.

On April 4, Morales-Moreno was doing yard work outside of his home on the corner of 61st Street and Atlantic Avenue when a stray bullet struck and killed him.

Shirin Senegal, whose office is located across from the victim’s home, recalls the terrifying ordeal.

“I saw the [victim] working outside in his yard and as soon as I opened the door to the office, I heard at least five to seven gunshots,” she recalled. “We locked the doors and when we looked outside, I saw the gentleman on the ground and they were trying to revive him.”

Loved ones gathered at a press conference on April 11, 2024 as charges against four suspects in the shooting death of Long Beach veteran Mario Morales-Moreno were announced. (KTLA)

Mario Morales-Moreno, 51, a beloved father and Army veteran, seen in a family photo.

Arriving officers found two injured men at the scene — Morales-Moreno with a gunshot wound to his upper body and another unidentified man with a gunshot to the leg.

Morales-Moreno was pronounced dead. The second man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives discovered multiple gunshots were fired toward the victims. Authorities believe the motive behind the shooting was gang-related, however, Morales-Moreno was likely not the intended target.

The suspects were also accused of shooting at four other individuals whose identities were not released.

“This was a tragedy for our community, and we grieve the loss alongside Mario Morales-Moreno’s family and loved ones,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “Gang violence has no place in our community and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.”

All four suspects were charged with one count of murder; four counts of attempted murder; and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. They are all being held on $8 million bail.

There are further allegations the murder was committed willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, authorities said, and that two suspects — Stokes and Louden Jr. — used a handgun in the crime.

If convicted on all charges, the suspects could face up to life in prison. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 25.

“Mr. Morales-Moreno, an Army veteran and a father of two, had his life senselessly taken too soon, and four other victims are left coping with the aftermath of this violence,” said DA Gascón. “Our office will work to hold these defendants responsible for their alleged actions and bring justice to all who have been affected by these crimes.”

On April 5, a large group of loved ones and community members gathered outside Morales-Moreno’s home to remember the beloved husband, Army veteran and father of two.

“My dad was an American hero,” said his daughter, Fernanda Sandoval. “He was a man of service to his country and to his family. We were always the number one priority to him. He touched the lives of everyone around him and we will never forget him.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

