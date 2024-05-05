4 charged after investigation into Decatur shooting, victim still in critical condition

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say a male juvenile is still in critical condition and four people have been charged following a shooting investigation that led police to recover stolen items.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital on Friday, May 3 after a male juvenile arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. DPD says the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and is still in critical condition as of Sunday.

Detectives with DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. determined the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue Southeast.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

“It was discovered that the vehicle the victim arrived at the hospital in was reported stolen on February 3, 2024, from the 1800 block of Beltline Road Southwest,” DPD said in a release about the investigation.

The department confirmed Kaleb Kirk and three juveniles had the vehicle that was reported stolen. Stolen guns were also found at a home in southwest Decatur when police executed a search warrant, DPD added.

“The guns were determined to be stolen during a burglary reported on April 30, 2024, at Bama Pawn,” the department stated.

Kirk is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree receiving stolen property. DPD says the two other teens were charged with receiving stolen property.

All three of the teenagers were taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia, Alabama, per the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office.

