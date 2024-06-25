4 cars stolen in Hillsborough after being left unlocked with keys inside

(KRON) — Four cars were stolen in Hillsborough overnight between Sunday and Monday. The local police department is telling people not to make the same mistake as the victims, who left their cars unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

A Mercedes and a Volkswagen were stolen early Monday morning on the 1200 block of San Raymundo Road. Earlier on Sunday night, a Jeep and a Toyota were stolen on the 500 block of Ravencourt Road and the 500 block of Roehampton Road.

Newsom sends kids to Marin for school, will split time in Sacramento

“The common factor in all four of the vehicle thefts was that the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside,” the Hillsborough Police Department said.

HPD officers are reviewing surveillance footage as they try to identify the suspects. HPD is asking anyone in the area to review footage in case it has relevant information. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 375-7470.

“The Hillsborough Police Department is committed to the safety and security of our community and will continue to work diligently to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice,” said HPD Chief Nelson Corteway

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.