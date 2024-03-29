4 boys threatened woman with gun during attempted carjacking in AGH parking garage, police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident where they say four boys tried to carjack a woman in a hospital parking garage.

Police say the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday at AHN’s lot on Hemlock Street. A woman in her car on the third floor of the parking garage was reportedly approached by four boys who threatened her with a gun and demanded her keys and phones.

When the woman handed the items over, two boys ran and two got into her car.

The woman went into Allegheny General Hospital and reported the crime. When police arrived, they found the car still in the parking lot.

So far, police say they’ve identified one person connected to the attempted carjacking. The investigation is ongoing.

Allegheny Health Network issued a statement to Channel 11, saying its increasing security across campus following this incident. The full statement reads:

In response to the incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in which no one was injured, heightened security has been implemented across the AGH campus including increased surveillance of all onsite parking garages. AGH leaders continue to work alongside Highmark police and City of Pittsburgh police as part of an investigation into this incident.

