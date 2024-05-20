4 Bluffton men and 1 Hilton Head man in jail following drug bust near elementary school

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department officers arrested four Bluffton men and one Hilton Head man following a months-long investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Bluffton, according to a press release.

The men were arrested near the Bluffton Community Center and Red Cedar Elementary School in the Martha Brown Circle and Goethe Road area. Four of the five men were charged with crimes related to intent to distribute drugs within the proximity of a school.

The men are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Zachary Daniel Buzzetto, 39, of Bluffton was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine and intent to distribute cocaine within half a mile of a school.

Jesus Mike Rosario, 66, of Hilton Head Island was charged with the possession of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Christopher James Sparks, 52, of Bluffton was charged with manufacturing and distributing cocaine. He was also charged with distributing, selling and manufacturing controlled substances with the intent to distribute or purchase them within proximity of a school.

Stuart Bertram Lupinski, 33, of Bluffton was charged with manufacturing and distributing cocaine. He was also charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it within a half mile of a school.

Donnell Antonio Mitchell, Sr., 56, of Bluffton was charged with two counts of manufacturing and distributing cocaine. He was also charged with three counts of possessing crack with the intent to distribute it within half a mile of a school.