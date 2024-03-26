4 big unknowns after the Baltimore bridge collapse

The early-morning collision that sank the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday is threatening deep disruptions to the economy and travel.

President Joe Biden promised he would “move heaven and earth” to replace the bridge and that the federal government would pay for the work. But closing off the Port of Baltimore — a crucial stop wedged between other major ports — amid an urgent rescue mission and the complicated nature of the laws that govern maritime shipping will likely ripple for months.

Here are some of the big questions about what happens next:

How big is the ripple effect on shipping?

The crash has cut off all five terminals at the Port of Baltimore, which handles much of the East Coast’s shipping of farm and construction machinery, as well as automobiles and light trucks. And figuring out what to do with vehicles that need to be unloaded might prove tricky in the coming weeks.

Baltimore is also the nation's second-largest coal exporter, responsible for shipping out 23 percent of all U.S. coal exports in 2022. The bridge collapse has cut off two terminals operated by coal supplier CONSOL Energy and freight rail firm CSX.

In a statement, CONSOL said it does not know when shipping lanes will be clear of wreckage and that it is considering its options in the meantime. But it's not clear if significant amounts of coal can be shunted through other ports. Norfolk, Virginia, is the nation’s biggest exporter, while other nearby ports — Philadelphia, Buffalo and Savannah — handle only a small fraction of the coal exports Baltimore does.

Like most other transatlantic cargo ships bringing goods to the U.S., the Singapore-flagged Dali stopped at the Port of New York and New Jersey last week before continuing on what shippers call its “milk run,” which included the fateful stop in Baltimore before it was set to head to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In the short term, the search and rescue mission, as well as the collapsed bridge, will change some of those milk runs, forcing other East Coast ports to pick up some of the slack.

“We need to focus on [cleaning up debris] as soon as the search and rescue is over, because this will have a ripple effect,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat. “This is a huge thriving port and a great economic center for Maryland and the East Coast.”



Right now, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to reopen the shipping channel in the harbor.

“Any of the operators in that space are going to be thinking about the alternatives that can accommodate these special cargoes,” said Cary Davis, president and CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities.

Typically, cargo ships stop at the New York and New Jersey port, the East Coast’s largest, before moving down the eastern seaboard to Baltimore or ports in Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“The Port of New York and New Jersey is proactively working with our industry partners to respond as needed and ensure supply chain continuity along the East Coast,” said the agency’s port director, Bethann Rooney.

John Nardi, the president of the Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey, said it’s too early to know all the implications, “but it will certainly result in a rerouting of freight until the channel is cleared for navigation.”

Any change in cargo volumes at the port will be a setback for Maryland, where Gov. Wes Moore was only weeks ago touting record-high volumes at the port in 2023.

Last year, the Baltimore port had a record-breaking year in which it moved 52 million tons of foreign cargo worth $80 billion — nearly 8 million tons and $6 billion more than it had ever handled before.

What’s the scale of the federal response?

At the local level, the focus remained on retrieving people from the harbor. According to the White House, roughly eight people were plunged into chilly water during the collapse and a few were rescued.

"We are focusing on the preservation of life,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

But the response is now drawing in every possible local, state and federal agency.

The National Transportation Safety Board told the media Tuesday afternoon there isn’t a lot it knows for sure.

According to a release from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the vessel “experienced momentary loss of propulsion” directly prior to the incident. As a result, the ship was unable to maintain its course and collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the authority said.

Investigators from Singapore are en route to Baltimore.

Will there be any real consequences?

The Dali is “flagged” — a term for registered — in Singapore. That means, for all intents and purposes, that the ship operates under the laws of Singapore, even when it’s plying the waters of another country. That includes setting qualifications for its crew and regulations for the ship’s safe operation, writ large.

The Coast Guard requires ships that enter U.S. waters to have approved safety plans, but these mostly cover the safety of those aboard those ships. And while the Coast Guard retains the right to inspect those ships for compliance, according to the Government Accountability Office inspections aremostly outsourced to third parties.

The Dali is in the same regulatory black hole as cruise ships. Even cruise lines that do most of their business in and out of U.S. ports, for the most part, can’t be touched by U.S. regulators because their ships are typically flagged in Caribbean countries. That has blunted U.S. regulators’ ability to police health and safety rules on cruise ships when norovirus and Covid have ravaged passengers on cruise ships.

How partisan will this get?

During brief remarks at the White House, Biden promised the federal government would pay, at least initially, for the costs of repairing the bridge, though he left open some claims against the shipping company.

The White House said President Biden met with senior staff Tuesday morning for a briefing about the collapse and told them to make federal resources available.

While he didn’t put a timeline on that, Biden’s fast response was reminiscent of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s quick response to a bridge collapse outside of Philadelphia last year. The governor came out promising to make things right fast, just as dread set in about massive headaches for commuters and the supply chain.

Biden was also quick to mention Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cut short a trip out West to rush to the scene.

Both men faced withering criticism for failing to quickly visit the site of a train derailment in Ohio in 2022.

Van Hollen also vouched for Buttigieg, making sure to note that the Transportation secretary was on top of things and up before dawn dealing with the bridge collapse.

“He was up at 3 a.m.,” Van Hollen said of Buttigieg.

Biden, who made his remarks before leaving on a trip to North Carolina, said he would visit Baltimore soon.

Tanya Snyder, Alex Guillén, Myah Ward, Ari Hawkins and Peder Schaefer contributed to this report.