4 arrests, dozens of citations in 'street takeover' event in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE – Port St. Lucie Police over the weekend put the brakes on a reported “street takeover” event, arresting four people and issuing dozens of citations, a spokesperson said.

Investigators got information about “a large grouping of car club enthusiasts” organizing a street takeover in a number of locations in western Port St. Lucie, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

In general, street takeovers are unlawful events that can draw hundreds of spectators and vehicles, and involve potentially dangerous and reckless driving. They take place at predetermined sites, usually blocking a large intersection as motorists perform burnouts, drifting, doughnuts and other maneuvers in close proximity to spectators.

Still capture from St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopter video of March 4, 2023, incident described as part of a "street takeover" at Glades Cut Off and Midway roads. Car in center is depicted doing doughnuts or burnouts.

Mesiti said police about 8 p.m. Saturday arrived at a business center near Glades Cutoff and West Midway roads and vehicles were doing doughnuts and burnouts in the parking lot. Police estimated 50 to 100 people were there.

“Street takeover events are dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated in our city,” Acting Chief Richard Del Toro said on social media. “PSLPD is committed to keeping our community safe and will continue to arrest those individuals who participate in these events.”

Mesiti said attendees engaged in reckless and dangerous driving, including drag racing, burnouts, sliding, drifting, and doughnuts, but said police shut things down.

“We received information that this was going to occur, so we were prepared for it,” Mesiti said.

The event Saturday comes after a March 2023 street takeover, which reportedly was the first of its kind in the county.

Mesiti said there were 24 traffic stops and 30 citations issued. Three men and a 17-year-old girl were arrested, each on charges including engaging in a street takeover or street race.

Of the adults arrested, two were from Port St. Lucie and one from Stuart, Mesiti said.

