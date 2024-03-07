4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Mar. 6—Police arrested Jennifer Lynn Whelan, 45, on a warrant at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 33, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Allen Ross Camerer, 54, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at 1508 Edina Ave.

Police arrested Samuel Bartholomew Lindquist, 23, on an Iowa warrant at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday at 115 N. Washington Ave.

Ditch fire reported

A ditch fire was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at 18893 800th Ave. in Hayward.

Chimney fire reported

A possible chimney fire was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday at 18558 700th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Student cited for marijuana

Police cited one student for possession of marijuana under 21 at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday at 331 S. Broadway.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Carolyn Ann Brogan, 39, for theft at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday of fraudulent charges on a debit card on the 500 block of Larimore Circle.

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday at 921 W. Front St.