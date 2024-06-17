4 arrested after shootings at late-night party on Muncie's south side

MUNCIE, Ind. — Four Muncie residents were arrested after two people were shot early Saturday at a gathering on the city's south side.

Those hit by the gunfire apparently did not receive life-threatening wounds. One of the victims was 15 years old, according to an affidavit.

The reported hosts of the party in the 1700 block of South Liberty Street — Tyrel James Vance, 19, and Brooklyn Nicole Swearingen, 20 — were each preliminarily charged with five counts of neglect of a dependent, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a single count of maintaining a common nuisance.

Both continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Monday under $40,000 bonds.

According to affidavits, Vance and Swearingen had "organized the event, and Swearingen had advertised the event on social media, and both subjects admitted to knowing attendees were minors."

"Both (Vance and Swearingen) stated that subjects that visit their residence carry firearms, and admitted to knowing that at least one armed subject was present during this incident," a Muncie police officer wrote.

Officers received a warrant to search the Liberty Street home and reported finding "multiple firearms" and drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were Trevon T. Embry, 22, and Landen T. Pointer, 18, both of Muncie. They were preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Court documents said a "crowd moved into the street in front of the residence where a large fight broke out." A video showing part of that incident was given to police.

Pointer and Embry — who was shot in the leg — are accused of firing gunshots during the disturbance.

Pointer was being held in the jail on Monday under a $30,000 bond. Embry was released from the jail on Sunday after posting a $30,000 bond.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine what formal charges will be filed as a result of the events early Saturday.

Four juveniles at the scene were also determined to be "under the influence of alcohol," a court document said.

Police were sent to the Liberty Street address after emergency dispatchers received a report of a fight about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived in the area, they reported hearing "multiple gunshots."

According to an affidavit, officers have repeatedly been sent to the address since November. Related calls have included 18 reports of a "loud party," six fights, two reports of gunshots fired, one shooting and one burglary.

