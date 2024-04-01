4 arrested after refusing commands to exit building

Apr. 1—Four people were arrested for obstruction Friday after refusing to exit a building during an investigation into what was reported to police as a robbery in progress that triggered a large police response.

Pittsburg County Jail records show Heather Munoz, Madeline Trammell, Jordan Anderson, and Tyler Smith were each arrested on a misdemeanor complaint of obstructing.

Munoz and Smith were each charged Monday in Pittsburg County District Court with a misdemeanor count of obstruction. A probable cause affidavit was sent to the Choctaw Nation for a filing decision on Trammell and Anderson. No charges were filed in Choctaw Nation District Court as of Monday.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the cases state officers were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of South Main Street and East Chickasaw Avenue in McAlester for a report of a robbery in progress.

Officers arrived and surrounded the building and used a public announcement system to call occupants out of the building multiple times, the report states.

A male then exited the building and after being detained, told officers he heard two males yelling and being aggressive with females in the other room, the affidavit states.

"He went on to state that he was unsure if they were being robbed or not, but that is what it sounded like," the man told police being saying he believed there was people going into the attic.

According to the affidavit, a team made entry into the building and found Munoz and Trammell "who appeared to be attempting to hide from law enforcement," and were taken into custody.

Anderson and Smith were found in the attic area of the building and were taken into custody, the report states.