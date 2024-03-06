4 arrested in Long Island body parts case, love triangle may have factored

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with two sets of body parts strewn about Long Island parks in the past week.

Homicide detectives charged Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Amanda Wallace, 40 and Alexis Nieves, 33, with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a human corpse.

Suffolk County police said the suspects were arrested after a search warrant was executed Monday night at 25 Railroad Avenue, where Brown, Mackey and Wallace live. Nieves is homeless.

All four suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The names of the victims — a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman — have not been released. Investigators said that, at one point, the pair lived together in Yonkers. Police suspect they may have been involved in a love triangle, according to NBC News.

Cops began their investigation Thursday when a girl going to school spotted a man’s tattooed arm outside Southard Pond Park. A subsequent search of the park turned up his other arm, as well as the head, arm and leg of a female victim. Body parts believed to belong to the same victims were also found Tuesday in Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale. The crime scenes are about 10 miles apart. Police said no remans were found in the Amityville home where the suspects were arrested.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

“It is our understanding that the Suffolk County Police Department is still investigating these murders,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to ‘Bail Reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges related to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail eligible, meaning my offices can’t ask for bail.”

Tierney vowed to work with police to “resolve this investigation as soon as possible” despite his dissatisfaction with lawmakers.

Police believe the situation is an isolated incident posing no threat to the public.