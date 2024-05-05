4 arrested after injured teen shows up at hospital

May 5—An 18-year-old and three juveniles have been charged with burglary-related offenses after a fourth juvenile arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital wounded and in a stolen vehicle, Decatur police said Sunday.

Police said officers responded Friday to a report of a male juvenile who had been driven to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division determined the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast, police said. A 14-year-old male juvenile was identified as the suspect and charged with first-degree assault.

Police said officers determined the vehicle in which the victim arrived at the hospital was reported stolen Feb. 3 from the 1800 block of Beltline Road Southwest.

Officers determined Kaleb Kirk, 18, and three juveniles were in possession of the vehicle, Decatur police said.

Decatur police then executed a search warrant at a residence in Southwest Decatur and found firearms that were determined to have been stolen during a burglary reported on April 30 at Bama Pawn, police said.

Kirk was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and receiving stolen property second degree, police said. Morgan County Jail records said he was released on a $7,500 bond.

The 14-year-old male juvenile was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree receiving stolen property, police said.

A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree and second-degree receiving stolen property, while a second 17-year-old was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, police said.

The three juveniles were transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia, police said.

— franklin.harris@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2394.