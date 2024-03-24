4 arrested, including 2 teens for South L.A. murder

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested four people in connection with a shooting in South L.A. that left one person dead and another injured.

Authorities say the incident occurred on March 3 in the 12000 block of South Figueroa Street near the El Diamante Sports Bar shortly before 10 p.m.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, 31-year-old Joel Villalobos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim — identified as 42-year-old Pedro Arias, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LAPD made four arrests for the shooting. The suspects have been identified as:

Luis Chavez, 47, of Inglewood

Ivan Gonzalez, 21, of Lynwood

Christian Castillo, 18, of Gardena

Daniel Murillo, 18, of Gardena

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

“There’s a sports bar that’s a little bit south of the intersection,” LAPD Capt. Bennett said. “It’s unknown what happened inside the bar prior to this.”

Video from the March 3 incident shows several bullet casings on the ground and a white tent covering the deceased victim as homicide detectives investigated the scene.

Police responded to a shooting in the Vermont Vista neighborhood on March 3, 2024.

Murillo was arrested on March 14. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He is being held on $3 million bail.

Chavez and Castillo were arrested on March 19. Both have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy and are being held on $2 million bail.

Gonzalez was arrested on March 20. He has been charged with conspiracy and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division

detectives at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

