4 arrested, including 2 teens for South L.A. murder
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested four people in connection with a shooting in South L.A. that left one person dead and another injured.
Authorities say the incident occurred on March 3 in the 12000 block of South Figueroa Street near the El Diamante Sports Bar shortly before 10 p.m.
Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, 31-year-old Joel Villalobos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim — identified as 42-year-old Pedro Arias, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LAPD made four arrests for the shooting. The suspects have been identified as:
Luis Chavez, 47, of Inglewood
Ivan Gonzalez, 21, of Lynwood
Christian Castillo, 18, of Gardena
Daniel Murillo, 18, of Gardena
A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
“There’s a sports bar that’s a little bit south of the intersection,” LAPD Capt. Bennett said. “It’s unknown what happened inside the bar prior to this.”
Video from the March 3 incident shows several bullet casings on the ground and a white tent covering the deceased victim as homicide detectives investigated the scene.
Murillo was arrested on March 14. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He is being held on $3 million bail.
Chavez and Castillo were arrested on March 19. Both have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy and are being held on $2 million bail.
Gonzalez was arrested on March 20. He has been charged with conspiracy and is being held on $2 million bail.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division
detectives at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.
