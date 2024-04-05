4 arrested after human remains found
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Four people have been arrested after human remains were found in Garfield County this winter.
On December 26, 2023, Garfield County Search And Rescue was looking for a missing person in the area of Fravert Reservoir off County Road 244 when they discovered the remains of Raul Perez.
The Garfield County Coroner collected evidence that suggested the body had been left there since mid-summer. Officers ruled the case a homicide investigation and began searching for suspects.
Law enforcement has since arrested four people in connection to this incident:
Angel Luis Cosme-Marquez: $1,000,000 cash only bond
First-degree murder
Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
Distributing fentanyl
Tampering with a deceased human body
Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body
Tampering with evidence
Accessory to crime
Other charges
Manuela Zapata-Castillo: $500,000 cash only bond
Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
Distributing fentanyl
Conspiracy to commit tampering with a deceased human body
Tampering with physical evidence
Accessory to crime
Other charges
Phillip Allen Johnson: $50,000 cash only bond
Tampering with a deceased human body
Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body
Other charges
Joseph Patrick Moffat: $50,000 cash only bond
Tampering with a deceased human body
Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body
Tampering with physical evidence
Other charges
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their cooperation in this investigation. Garfield county SPEAR (Special Problems Enforcement Task Force), the Eagle County GRANITE (Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team) Drug Task Force, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the Rifle Police Department, the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Search and Rescue, the Garfield County Victim Response Team, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their collaborative efforts in making this investigation a success.
Walt Stowe, GCSO Public Information Officer
