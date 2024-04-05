4 arrested after human remains found

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Four people have been arrested after human remains were found in Garfield County this winter.

On December 26, 2023, Garfield County Search And Rescue was looking for a missing person in the area of Fravert Reservoir off County Road 244 when they discovered the remains of Raul Perez.

The Garfield County Coroner collected evidence that suggested the body had been left there since mid-summer. Officers ruled the case a homicide investigation and began searching for suspects.

Law enforcement has since arrested four people in connection to this incident:

Angel Luis Cosme-Marquez: $1,000,000 cash only bond First-degree murder Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Distributing fentanyl Tampering with a deceased human body Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body Tampering with evidence Accessory to crime Other charges

Manuela Zapata-Castillo: $500,000 cash only bond Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Distributing fentanyl Conspiracy to commit tampering with a deceased human body Tampering with physical evidence Accessory to crime Other charges

Phillip Allen Johnson: $50,000 cash only bond Tampering with a deceased human body Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body Other charges

Joseph Patrick Moffat: $50,000 cash only bond Tampering with a deceased human body Conspiracy to tamper with a deceased human body Tampering with physical evidence Other charges



The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their cooperation in this investigation. Garfield county SPEAR (Special Problems Enforcement Task Force), the Eagle County GRANITE (Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team) Drug Task Force, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the Rifle Police Department, the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Search and Rescue, the Garfield County Victim Response Team, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their collaborative efforts in making this investigation a success. Walt Stowe, GCSO Public Information Officer

