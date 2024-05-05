4 arrested in Hillsborough County ‘organized street racing event’: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were accused of traveling from southwest Florida to attend an “organized street racing event” in Hillsborough County.

A release from the sheriff’s office said they travelled from Lee County and were arrested just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived at Cragmont Drive and Princess Palm Avenue, they saw multiple vehicles driving recklessly and doing burnouts, according to HCSO. Bystander video showed spectators shooting off fireworks.

The four arrested were riding in a 2022 Dodge Challenger. Deputies found Roman candles and video recording equipment while searching the vehicle, HCSO said.

The driver and passengers were identified as:

Caden Turner, 20

Samuel Orvil, 22

Kylie O’Brien, 20

Ar’moni Ferrell, 20

All were charged with participating in a street race.

“These individuals learned the hard way that Hillsborough County is not the place to travel to commit crimes. We are one step ahead and diligent in our efforts to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Street racing is not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous, those who choose to engage in illegal activities here will face the inevitable consequences.”

Another car, a 2006 Chrysler 300, was seized by deputies after the driver and passengers allegedly ran off.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.