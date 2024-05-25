4 arrested after counterfeit money scheme in Fremont

(KRON) – Four individuals are accused of utilizing counterfeit money in stores, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Fremont police officers were dispatched to a store in the 46800 block of Warm Springs Boulevard. The store manager informed police this occurred in two separate instances, the day prior and Saturday, May 11. After passing the bills through a counting machine, the store realized the bills were not real.

The police surveilled the store’s camera for images of the suspects and the license plate. Despite the police efforts, the license plate was not visible. The license plate number was obtained by community cameras. According to the police investigation, officers believe the suspects were using counterfeit bills in the nearby shopping areas.

On May 19, during an area check officers located the suspect vehicle that was occupied with four people in front of a store on the 46400 block of Mission Boulevard. According to police, all four suspects were in possession of counterfeit bills. Police said, one of the suspects had an outstanding arrest warrant for making counterfeit currency.

The suspects were identified as:

Daniel Gonzalez, 41, San Jose resident

Ricardo Cuevas, 25, San Jose resident

Isabel Siqueiros, 27, San Jose resident

Claudia Siqueiros, 33, Fremont resident

Fremont PD asks residents to report suspicious activities by calling (510) 790-6800, option 3.

