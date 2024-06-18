4 arrested for breaking into Palo Alto home: PD

(KRON) — Two young adults and two juveniles were arrested Saturday night for allegedly breaking into a Palo Alto home, the Palo Alto Police Department said. The resident was overseas when the break-in happened, and she was notified by her security system.

The victimized house is located on the 2300 block of Byron Street. The resident was alerted to multiple burglars entering her home just before 9:30 p.m.

Police arrived to see three suspects running from the house and jumping over fences to escape. All three were caught and arrested.

Oakland man arrested, accused of ‘firebombing’ UCPD car amid other on-campus arsons

PAPD spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe near the home and found a fourth suspect hiding beneath a floorboard. The car, which was bearing an incorrect license plate, was towed to be processed as evidence.

A police investigation revealed that the suspects got into the home by breaking a glass door on a second-floor balcony. They proceeded to ransack the upstairs bedrooms and load the victims’ personal property into bags.

One suspect was wearing two expensive watches and had a diamond ring in his sock. Police believe those items were stolen, whether from the Byron Street address or somewhere else.

The suspects told police they were visiting the United States from Chile. The adult suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jorge Pacheco and 23-year-old Christian Cerveracolan. They were arrested for felony burglary and conspiracy, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Three suspects (all but Cerveracolan) were also hit with a misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call PAPD at (650) 329-2413.

