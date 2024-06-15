4 arrested after a 2-month investigation in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people have been arrested following a two-month investigation of a group of people in Tulare suspected of illegal drug sales and gun possession, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

As a result of the investigation, deputies say on Friday they served multiple search warrants in Tulare and Goshen.

Sheriff’s officials say during those warrants, two shotguns, four rifles, five handguns, around 150 pounds of liquid Codeine, about 200 pounds of marijuana and concentrated cannabis, Psilocybin mushrooms, Ecstasy, a Hash Oil Lab, a large amount of ammunition, and a large amount of cash were confiscated.

The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Thomas Alexander Browning of Goshen, 32-year-old Dominque Davone Eldridge of Tulare, 31-year-old Alisa Rachel Lewis of Tulare, and 30-year-old Marquis Lorin of Tulare were arrested under suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, operating a Hash Oil Lab, operating a drug house, child endangerment and conspiracy to commit a crime as a result.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

