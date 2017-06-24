These 4 Animals Are Real Extinct American Creatures

Many animals have come and gone since the dawn of time on Earth. In fact, almost all the species ever to live on this planet already are dead.

Some never will be recognized for their contributions to evolutionary history because fossils of them have not been found, but archaeologists have found a large number of skeletons and other remains that give us a glimpse of what life was like back then. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic extinct animals of America:

Dire wolves

Photo: Creative Commons/Sergiodlarosa

These animals have burst into popularity because of the HBO series "Game of Thrones," but they are not fictional — they were related to today’s dogs, wolves, coyotes and other canines. As canines spread across the globe hundreds of thousands to millions of years ago, the dire wolves were born. The San Diego Zoo says they emerged in parts of eastern North America and northern South America about 300,000 years ago, and a western subspecies of dire wolves followed although it was a smaller animal.

Dire wolves lived in packs and could survive in a lot of different habitats, including forested mountains, marshes and plains, the zoo explained. They were 75 to 150 pounds and were about 4 feet long — with 2-foot tails. They would have been heavier and broader than the modern wolf, but similar to the wild dogs we know today.

The entire species went extinct about 12,000 years ago, but thousands of dire wolf fossils have been found in the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, a hotspot for fossils, from the Ice Age in particular, giving us an idea of what the canines were like.

Woolly mammoths

What could be better than an elephant? Maybe a giant, hairy elephant. That’s what woolly mammoths looked like before they went completely extinct about 4,300 years ago — after going extinct on the American/European mainland about 10,000 years ago — which makes sense because they are related to today’s Asian elephants. They had tusks that they might have used to fight and to dig for food and their roughly 13-foot frames could weigh about 12,000 pounds.

Even though they seem much more ancient, the animals only really appeared a few hundred thousand years ago, long after the human species first evolved in Africa. Humans had migrated off that continent to Europe and North America while mammoths were still around, which means they interacted with the famous animals.

They may not have been such a pretty sight, however. A recent genetic analysis that compared woolly mammoths that lived during the species’ peak about 45,000 years ago to those that lived as it was on its last legs showed that the small population hanging on just before extinction would have been so inbred, they would have lost their sense of smell, their stiff coats would have turned into soft, translucent hair, and they would have had irritated stomachs. They also would have had osteoporosis. It’s safe to say if de-extinction scientists manage to bring woolly mammoths back to life, they will use the hardier version.

