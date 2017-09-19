4 American Students Attacked With Acid In France Say They Forgive Their Assailant

A group of American college students who were attacked with acid in France over the weekend have forgiven their assailant.

The four young women from Boston College were attacked Sunday in the city of Marseille.

Following the late morning assault, French police arrested a 41-year-old female suspect who they referred to as "disturbed."

Two of the victims suffered facial injuries, with one of those two also sustaining a possible eye injury, a spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press.

Despite the trauma they suffered, the students say they've already forgiven their attacker.

The victims have been were identified as Boston College juniors Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, and Michelle Krug – and junior Kesley Korsten, who is a student at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

The women will also stay in Europe and remain in the study abroad program, Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said.

"We are very fortunate," Dunn added. "There could've been a very serious incident, but the girls were treated in a hospital in Marseille and have been released and are intending to return to Paris today.

"All four of the girls are going to stay in Europe, it seems at this stage, and continue their studies and we're very proud of them and the way they comported themselves and happy that they'd be returning safely to their studies in Paris and one of the students is studying, actually, in Copenhagen."

Officials in Marseille prosecutor’s office said the suspect did not make extremist threats during the attack and there were no obvious indications that the woman’s actions were terror-related.

