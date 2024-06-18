4 accused of stealing $250K worth of diamonds during Las Vegas conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people are accused of stealing a bag containing $250,000 worth of diamonds during a conference in Las Vegas, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Each person in the group faces charges of grand larceny and conspiracy grand larceny, records said.

On May 31, a jewelry vendor called police from the Palazzo resort, saying a bag containing $250,000 worth of diamond rings was missing, documents said. The man said he went to a bar with the bag and later realized it was gone. The victim told police he was required to carry the jewelry with him at all times due to his insurance policy.

Officers obtained video surveillance from the bar, which showed four people enter and sit next to the man, documents said. The video then showed one person moving the bag with their foot to another person. Another person then took the bag while another person concealed it from view.

The next day, officers spotted the four suspects back on the Palazzo property. One of the suspects was wearing one of the victim’s conference lanyards, police said.

Court records identified the suspects as Juan Parrado Mendez, David Parrado Mendez, Melany Millian Lopez and Leidy Grisales Suarez. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Amy Ferrara released all four on their own recognizance during their initial appearances. Photos of the defendants were not available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.