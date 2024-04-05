4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Northeast
4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Northeast
4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of Northeast
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The president isn't saying so, but the administration's behind-the-scenes actions reveal a fear that rising gas prices could doom his reelection effort.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
This Ryobi 2-tool combo for DIY enthusiasts and professional mechanics is 58% off at The Home Depot
The non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over15,000 five-star fans.
Released in 1974, the 50 was Audi's first small car and it wasn't exactly a hit. It became a home run after turning into the original Volkswagen Polo.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
No surprise: NFL owners are doing quite well financially.