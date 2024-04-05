Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.

Clouds fill the sky behind the Empire State Building and the Manhattan skyline after a small earthquake hits parts of New York City and New Jersey on Friday, April 5, 2024. A 4.8 earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning. The quake was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 5 (UPI) -- Assessments are still ongoing in areas where the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit in central New Jersey and was felt throughout the large part of the New York and New England region, according to multiple officials.

"This is a developing situation," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference around 12 p.m. EDT

Adams said "we are always concerned about aftershocks," but New Yorkers "should go about their normal day while we continue to update the public."

"One thing we do so well in our city is bring together all the agencies involved," Adams added.

For kids in the city he said "the safest place for our students will continue to be in school."

The mayor said if citizens feel an aftershock to duck, cover your head and take cover near a wall or doorway.

"We're ready for the unexpected," Adams said.

The Holland Tunnel was reopened by 11:15 a.m. local time and New Jersey Transit said to expect delays in rail service, and MTA said before 11 a.m. local time there was no reported damage or service disruption for the city's subway system.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state's emergency operations center had been activated and advised residents to be prudent with emergency calls.

"Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency," Murphy posted on X.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X right after the earthquake had been reported.

The largest-ever recorded earthquake on the east coast was a 7.3 magnitude in 1886.

The epicenter was located near Lebanon, N.J., in Hunterdon County and was felt as far north as the New England region of Connecticut and Vermont and as far south as Philadelphia.

Preliminary reports by NYPD and FDNY did not indicate any "major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake" but assessments will continue in critical areas, Adams had reported earlier.

Airports in the area were put on a standstill while inspections were conducted to assess for damage but by 12:30 p.m. all airports resumed operations with the exception of Newark Liberty Airport.

New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities said on social media before 12 p.m. local time that the agency "has been in contact with the state's electric and gas distribution companies and our regional grid operator, PJM."

"No impacts or damage to utility infrastructure or the grid resulting from the earthquake have been reported at this time," the public utility office said on X.

Lebanon Mayor James Pittinger said live on MSNBC at around 10:45 a.m. local time how "everything started falling off the shelves."

"It was one of the craziest things I've ever experienced." He said for him it lasted "just a couple seconds" with things falling off his laundry room shelf and in the garage.

Pittinger said "no significant damage" was immediately reported where the epicenter supposedly was and that a damage assessment is ongoing.

"I've lived here for 30 years and never experienced something like that," the mayor added. "It was quite a crazy experience."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also confirmed the earthquake was felt in parts of the state.

Shapiro said the state's emergency management agency is "actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated," Shapiro said on X.

Two smaller earthquakes in January hit New York City and a Maryland suburb in a 1.7 and 2.3 magnitude, respectively.