4 $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

While no one in Pennsylvania took home the over $1 billion Powerball jackpot, some still won sizeable prizes in the delayed Saturday drawing.

According to Powerball, a single lucky ticket holder in Oregon won the $1.326 billion grand prize after numbers were drawn early Sunday morning because of a procedural delay. That prize is the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

>>> Powerball: Winning ticket for $1.326 billion sold in Oregon

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four people who bought tickets in the state matched four of the five drawn numbers and the Powerball, each earning a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers drawn Sunday were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball was 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Penn Hills man wanted on several warrants arrested after chase Man dies after being hit by train in Pittsburgh’s South Side $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: 2 arrested, including teen, in Allegheny County car break-in investigation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts