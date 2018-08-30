£4.5-million Bugatti Divo revealed at Pebble Beach

The Bugatti brand has had an interesting life that started in 1909 with Ettore Bugatti creating cars featuring exquisite detail.



Over the past 100 years the company has faded, been revived, found fame again, but ultimately struggled on until Volkswagen bought it in 1998. VW has been very good for Bugatti, using the brand as a technological and engineering showcase. The cars are world-beaters and today everybody knows what a Bugatti is. Every example is rare, yet production for the new Divo numbers just 40.





More on Bugatti

…

* Bugatti Chiron ‘Sky View’ to make debut at Monterey Car Week

* Bugatti Chiron: 0-400-0km/h in 42 seconds!

* Bugattis for sale on AutoClassics







Keeping to its original format of naming cars after historical racing drivers, this machine is named after Albert Divo, who won the Targa Florio twice for Bugatti. Something else that’s very traditional about the Divo is how it’s constructed, as it harks back to Bugatti’s coachbuilt cars. The chassis and drivetrain are sourced from the Chiron, as it boasts the same all-wheel-drive system and 1479bhp W16 engine, but the body is totally bespoke.



The Divo shifts the focus from the Chiron’s aerodynamic sleekness to a more aggressive aerodynamic package. Upper surfaces remain elegant and flowing, but from the door handles down it’s all about downforce. A large front splitter, intricate skirts, a larger rear wing and a huge rear diffuser keeps this car hunkered to the ground at speed. Downforce is 90kg greater than a Chiron’s, and weight-saving materials also make the car 35kg lighter than the model on which it’s based.







There are some beautiful details to the Bugatti Divo, such as its intricate lighting signatures. The headlights travel vertically up the car to almost meet a series of pressure-releasing slats, but it’s the rear lights that are the real showpiece. A series of 3D-printed fins create a sculpture across the car’s width, with 44 able to light up.



The Divo is inherently quick, with a 0-62mph time of just 2.4 seconds, but its limited top speed of 236mph is slower than that of a Chiron. This is due to the increased camber on the tyres to enable better cornering.



Want a Divo? Even if you had the £4.5 million-plus required to secure one of these very rare cars, you’re too late, as they are all sold. Sorry.