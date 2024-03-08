$4.4M Kansas City Plaza penthouse owned by Bloch family for sale. See the Zillow listing

With views of the Plaza and Brush Creek, this penthouse condo has luxury finishing. It’s $4.4 million.

Owned by the trust of late Annette Bloch, according to property records, the unit is one of two penthouses at 433 Ward Parkway, directly west of the InterContinental Hotel. Bloch was a philanthropist who donated millions to cancer research, and her husband was one of the founders of H&R Block. She held benefit dinner parties in the space.

Built in 1987, this condo has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, spread over 4,513 square feet. The condo also includes 2,814 square feet of private rooftop patio space and shared amenities such as a heated outdoor pool, fitness center and guest suite.

HOA fees cost $3,828 a month, according to Redfin. The home is listed on Zillow by Andrew Goldberg of Goldberg Real Estate.

The structure was one of several condo buildings constructed in the late 80s, described at the time as “a high-rise version of Mission Hills.” In a 1990 Star article, the developer said “residents include chief executives, entrepreneurs and retirees. Many have lived in single-family homes but now want to live in a condominium for greater convenience.”

A Kansas City Star special advertising section shows photos of the newly constructed condominiums at 433 Ward Parkway. Nov. 18, 1990

You’ll have to look hard for the two Sub-Zero refrigerators, they’re hidden behind kitchen cabinets. There’s plenty of room for cooking, with a double oven and six-burner stove.

The penthouse’s library features a wet bar with swan-shaped hardware and a custom reproduction Chinese screen, which opens to reveal the TV.

The carpet matches the walls in the condo’s main bedroom. From the peach-colored room, step onto a balcony with a Plaza view, or into the mirror-filled bathroom.

A grand piano looks out onto Brush Creek from a pergola covered sunroom.

