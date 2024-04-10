In 4-3 votes, Kincaid remains SPS board president, Brunner elected vice president

For the second year in a row, Danielle Kincaid was elected president of the Springfield school board with a 4-3 vote. The same split vote placed Judy Brunner in the vice president role.

The officers were elected after the winners of the April 2 board race — Kincaid, Maryam Mohammadkhani, and Susan Provance — were sworn in by Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

First-time candidate Provance, a retired Springfield teacher and coach, won the most votes. Kincaid, an attorney, and Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist, were elected to second three-year terms. Incumbent Scott Crise sought a second term but fell short.

Board member Kelly Byrne — with support from Steve Makoski and Mohammadkhani — tried to convince Brunner to accept a nomination to serve as president.

Byrne said the retired Springfield teacher and principal could win unanimous support from the board, and serve as a unifying leader. He argued the results of the election showed the community was interested in more unity and less divisiveness on the board.

Springfield school board president Danielle Kincaid, vice president Judy Brunner and member Maryam Mohammadkhani take their seats after the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.

"We have an opportunity here with a new board to put someone in a leadership position that I believe the public has clearly stated is someone that they know and trust, that is a champion of this district," Byrne said. "I truly feel that you are the best-suited leader of this board."

Byrne added: "There's a lot of discussion about this board being divided and I think that you are one that would unite."

Makoski said Brunner's reputation in the community and experience in the district could be a benefit. "You've served for so long and I'd like to have you put that knowledge to work in this board, for us to achieve bigger and better things," he said.

Mohammadkhani noted Brunner has vast experience in district roles and, as president, could serve as "the glue" for the board.

Brunner, elected in 2023, said she appreciated the kind words but did not feel it was her time. She declined Byrne's nomination and nominated Kincaid instead.

Springfield school board member Kelly Byrne, seated next to board member Shurita Thomas-Tate, discusses nominations for president and vice president Tuesday.

"I have watched president Kincaid grow into the role and she has done a great job in my opinion and I support her as president," she said.

Byrne, Makoski and Mohammadkhani voted against Kincaid serving as president — as they did one year ago — and Kincaid, Brunner, Provance and Shurita Thomas-Tate voted in favor.

"I obviously stood against against Danielle Kincaid being president last year. She did exceed my expectations. She has the skills and did bring a certain order to the board that was very useful in us focusing on business and getting business done," Byrne said.

Byrne has raised concerns about comments Kincaid made in the past and a social media post she shared during the campaign. In it, a political action committee that supported Kincaid, Provance and Crise alleged "book-banning extremists are only one seat away from taking control of our school board."

Springfield school board member Maryam Mohammadkhani signs paperwork after being sworn in to serve a second term Tuesday.

Byrne urged Kincaid to pay more attention to "the way things are said, the posts that are made."

He also urged board leaders to "try and understand that different board members choose to serve in different ways, to not be critical of each other, and to work together."

Brunner and Byrne were both nominated for board vice president.

Mohammadkhani said she hoped Brunner would serve as president and Kincaid as vice president but since that did not happen, she and Makoski supported Byrne for vice president.

"I see the diversity on our board not as a source of division. I have never seen it that way. I see it as a source of power," she said. "I think we are a powerhouse if we choose to be. We can work together and do some amazing things."

She praised Byrne's ability to communicate effectively and to develop relationships with other members. She noted he suggested the district hire an owner's representative to help manage costs for construction projects and came up with a proposal for the legislative platform that won board support.

Springfield school board member Maryam Mohammadkhani praised board member Kelly Byrne and supported his nomination to become the vice president. However, Judy Brunner was elected to that role.

Mohammadkhani noted he is the only sitting board member with children enrolled in the district.

"I have been very impressed with his capacity for leadership and his ability to always find compromise, more so than any other board member, including myself," she said, turning to address Byrne. "I admire you greatly."

Makoski said Byrne remains calm, listens to others, and does not interrupt. He said Byrne has the makings to be the board president but should, at least, be vice president.

Byrne said he did not expect to be nominated for vice president but appreciated it.

"We are asking for middle ground. We are asking to work together. We are asking to unite," he said. "This is what voters have shown that they want is for us to unite together as a team."

Thomas-Tate said it is not the leadership running the meetings that will bring the board together. "This board will unify when all the board members decide they want to be unified."

Springfield school board member Shurita Thomas-Tate supported the election of Judy Brunner not Kelly Byrne as vice president.

She said it will be difficult for the board to function if certain members do not believe the rules apply to them. She said Brunner is a "rule follower" who will uphold the board norms and expectations that govern board members and how meetings are conducted.

"I would have a difficult time with Kelly as vice president when it was made very clear that 'I am going to do what I want to do.' That would be very difficult for a leadership characteristic for this board," Thomas-Tate. "This board can unify if we all have the same vision and mission of supporting students and teachers rather than pushing individual agendas."

Mohammadkhani responded: "The dysfunction just started with your comments, Dr. Thomas-Tate. This idea that there are rules."

Mohammadkhani said she attended the same training as other board members and does not recall "anything along the lines of what you are pointing at."

Springfield school board member Susan Provance was sworn in Tuesday for her first term.

"We will work together when we stop pointing fingers. And I'm not sure what rules Mrs. Brunner is following that I am not. If the rule is you show up and vote yes than I guess ... that could be looked at as a rule," Mohammadkhani said.

She said there needs to be "balance in the leadership of the board."

"In order to do that, we have to stop disenfranchising board members and pointing fingers because it ultimately hinders our opportunity for growth," she said. "I see growth in the differences. I see potential in that you choose, Dr. Thomas-Tate, choose to serve differently than Mr. Byrne. I think that is, again, powerful. I value that beyond measure."

