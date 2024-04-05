$4.2M allocated for Gibson sobering center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. and state leaders gathered at the Gibson Medical Gateway Center on Thursday to celebrate more than $4 million in funding for the sobering center. Last week, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan secured $15 million for 26 New Mexico projects including investments in flood and fire mitigation, health care access, small business support, and workforce development.

A portion of that funding is for the Medical Gateway Sobering Center on Gibson Blvd. “We are thrilled at the Department of Health and Human Services that we get to make an investment of four million dollars to make this a reality for people who will make good use of it and hopefully find themselves on a better path moving forward,” said Sec. Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Secretary Becerra says they hope the funding will serve as a national model for how to support substance abuse recovery.

