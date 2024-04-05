4.0 aftershock rocks New Jersey on Friday afternoon following 4.8 earthquake

Following the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that happened Friday morning in New Jersey, aftershocks caused more rumbles throughout the Garden State.

At approximately 5:59 p.m. an aftershock of 4.0 magnitude occurred southwest of Gladstone, an unincorporated community within the borough of Peapack-Gladstone in Somerset County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

"New Jersey just experienced an aftershock," Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Please follow the emergency guidance ... and avoid calling 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

According to the United States Geological Survey, since the original earthquake that occurred Friday morning, 10 aftershocks occurred in the New Jersey area that were between the magnitude 1.8 and 2.2.

