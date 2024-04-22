3rd teen arrested in deadly St. Pete shootout, police say

Note: The video in this story is from an earlier report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A third teenager was arrested in a St. Petersburg murder investigation, according to a Monday release.

St. Petersburg police said three teenagers, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boy, approached Marcus Rivers, 21, while he was sitting in a car at the intersection of 80th Avenue Northeast and Riverside Drive Northeast.

According to the release, “shots were fired” that left Rivers dead and the 17-year-old critically injured.

All three teenagers were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old was also charged with delinquent in possession of firearm.

Investigators said all the parties involved in the shooting knew each other. The murder was also said to be drug-related.

