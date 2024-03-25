3rd person in 2-week span charged with having gun at UNC Charlotte

A 19-year-old is behind bars after he was accused of having a gun on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

PREVIOUS: 2 charged with having guns at UNC Charlotte

University police arrested Brian Wise on Saturday after they say he had a pistol.

New: Third person in a matter of weeks arrested for allegedly having a gun on UNC Charlotte campus.



Channel 9 is asking if Wise is a student at the school.

Wise is the third person arrested for having a gun on UNC Charlotte’s campus in the past two weeks.

Police arrested Ryan Briones last Tuesday for trespassing on campus. When officers searched him, they say they found a gun.

And on March 15, Destiny Carr had a gun out while she chased after someone driving away from her in a campus parking deck. She was later arrested.

Those two incidents were not connected and no injuries were reported.

