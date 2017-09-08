3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday

Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevlow won for playing a rendition of "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano, and Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The third night of the Miss America competition gets underway Friday as contestants have one last chance to impress the judges and score points before Sunday's nationally televised finale.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent portion with a classical violin performance on a 115-year-old instrument she has named "Sam."

On Thursday, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent portion, playing "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano.

On Saturday, contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.