3rd man arrested in Bunnell shooting that seriously injured bystander

A third person has been arrested after a fist fight escalated into a shooting in Bunnell, seriously injuring a bystander who was walking home last month when the gunfire broke out, police said.

Ah’Nyis De Angelo Johnson, 19, of Bunnell, was arrested Wednesday as he left his mother’s residence on South Anderson Street, according to a release from Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. The home was two blocks away from where the shooting took place.

Johnson was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Johnson was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult and discharging a firearm in public. He was being held at the Flagler County jail on $35,000 bond.

The shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. on March 16 near East Drain Street and South Anderson Street.

Antarius Zynell Henderson, 23, of Bunnell, was the first person arrested in the shooting when he was picked up on March 22 in a motel in East Palatka.

Bunnell Police charged Henderson with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Henderson lost a fist fight and then got a handgun from a vehicle and began firing at his opponent and other bystanders, Brannon stated.

Two bullets struck a bystander with one shot entering the left side of his chest near the armpit and the second round entering his abdomen near the right hip, according to Brannon.

“Responding Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies rendered life-saving medical aid to the gunshot victim until paramedics could safely arrive,” Brannon stated.

The victim was transported to a hospital and required the removal of a kidney; he was in critical condition for several days and remained hospitalized Thursday.

Rya Sir Matthew Jefferson, 17, was the second person to be arrested when he was taken in on March 25 at a home on Richland Place in Palm Coast, Brannon stated. The Palm Coast resident was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Jefferson was transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Daytona Beach where he remained in custody.

Once Henderson started shooting, Jefferson, a bystander, started running. But after about 100 feet, Jefferson turned around, pulled a handgun, and started shooting toward Henderson, Brannon stated.

Jefferson then handed the handgun to Johnson, who ran toward Henderson and fired several times toward him, Brannon stated. Johnson then turned and ran away.

Detectives determined Johnson was Henderson’s opponent in the fist fight prior to the gunfire, according to Brannon.

No other gunshot victims were reported.

“I want to thank all our law enforcement partners – the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for working with our detectives to bring this case to a successful conclusion," Brannon stated in the release. "By many accounts, our victim in this shooting is a good man and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time simply walking home. The victim is lucky to be alive but is needlessly suffering from severe, life-altering injuries because of Henderson’s violent actions.”

Brannon added: “Also, this serves as a reminder to our entire community that we will not tolerate violence and will do everything within the law and our power to track down violent offenders and put them in jail.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bunnell shooting: 3rd man arrested, bystander still hospitalized