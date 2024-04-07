3rd earthquake in 3 days rattles North Carolina mountains near Tenn. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Exactly a week after two small earthquakes rattled part of Surry County in North Carolina, another small quake was felt in the western part of the state Sunday in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The small earthquake near Bryson City, North Carolina, hit Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Sunday quake is the latest of three small earthquakes to hit in the same area — with a 2.1 magnitude on Thursday and a 1.7 magnitude on Saturday.

The 2.0 magnitude quake on Sunday near Bryson City also comes just two days after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. from Boston down to Baltimore.

The Sunday afternoon quake was centered 11.1 miles west-northwest of Bryson City, North Carolina in Swain County, about 70 miles southwest of Asheville.

The quake happened at a depth of 2.6 km and — like the others in the North Carolina mountains since Thursday — was near Fontana Lake.

.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.