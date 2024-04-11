3rd arrest made in Worcester shooting that wounded 2 young women, teenage boy

Police have announced a third arrest in connection with a shooting in Worcester over the weekend that wounded two young women and a teenage boy.

Eighteen-year-old Carter Webster was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license (2nd or subsequent offense), possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to Worcester Police.

Police say they arrested Webster as the teen was entering a vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, Webster attempted to run away from officers but was taken into custody. During the struggle, police say they noticed Webster had a gun in his waistband.

Webster does not have a license to carry firearms., Worcester police say.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Clarkston Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday night found all three victims suffering from apparent gunshots, police said.

Levon Atupem, 23, of Holden, was arrested and charged on Wednesday after an officer observed his vehicle parked in the area of Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and noticed that he had an active warrant stemming from the shooting. Atupem is facing three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Jordany Alejo, 19, was arrested earlier this week on charges of three counts of armed assault to murder.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the Worcester Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call them at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

