3rd arrest made in Bunnell shooting, victim remains in hospital

Police in Bunnell made a third arrest in a shooting that seriously hurt an innocent bystander.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office PACE Unit arrested Ah’Nyis De Angelo Johnson.

The 19-year-old was apprehended leaving his mother’s house - just two blocks away from where last month’s shooting happened.

The shooting happened near East Drain Street and South Anderson Street on March 16 following a fight between Johnson and another suspect, Antarius Henderson.

According to police, after apparently losing the fight, Henderson walked over to a vehicle, grabbed a handgun, and began firing.

One bystander was hit twice by gunfire. Police said the victim had to undergo several surgeries - and is still in the hospital tonight.

Investigators said Johnson returned fire after a third teenage suspect handed him a gun.

That teenage suspect is also accused of firing off shots of his own, police said.

After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, police found Henderson in a car on March 22 at a motel in East Palatka and arrested him. He remains in custody.

Following Henderson’s arrest, police obtained a warrant for the teens arrest, and he was arrested by the Flagler County’s Sheriff’s Office on March 25.

Following his arrest today, Johnson was transported to the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

“I want to thank all our law enforcement partners – the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for working with our detectives to bring this case to a successful conclusion.” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. “By many accounts, our victim in this shooting is a good man and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time simply walking home. The victim is lucky to be alive but is needlessly suffering from severe, life-altering injuries because of Henderson’s violent actions. Because of the thoroughness of this investigation and support from our law enforcement partners, three violent offenders are in jail and the victim now has the opportunity to see justice served. Also, this serves as a reminder to our entire community that we will not tolerate violence and will do everything within the law and our power to track down violent offenders and put them in jail.”

