3D Reconstruction of Neanderthal Woman’s Face Created From Skull

Ten years ago, archeologists found the remains of an ancient shattered skull. In the years since, they pieced together as much as they could and created a 3D model of a Neanderthal who they say lived 75 thousand years ago. The remains were found in Iraq, where researchers have been digging up a burial site since the 1950s. While many Neanderthal remains have been found since then, this find was especially exciting. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

View comments