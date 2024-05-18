39th ‘Tractorcade’ rolls through Como-Pickton CISD

COMO, Texas (KETK) – In honor of local farmers and ranchers, the 39th edition of the Tractorcade rolled through Como-Pickton CISD on Friday.

“You look here today we had many community members come out to participate in the Tractorcade and up front we had community members all over come just to watch the parade” Michael Bowen, a Como-Pickton CISD ag science teacher said.

The parade of tractors and equipment began at 10 a.m. and breakfast was provided for drivers at 9 a.m. at the Como-Pickton CISD campus.

