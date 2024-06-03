39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday
A Pittsburgh Public Schools official said students will learn remotely on June 4 because of the district’s extreme heat protocol.
The following schools will be under remote instruction:
Allderdice
Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8)
Banksville
Beechwood
Brookline
Carrick
Chartiers
Clayton
Colfax
Concord
Crescent
Dilworth
Fulton
Grandview
Greenfield
Liberty
Lincoln
Linden
Manchester
Mifflin
Miller
Montessori
Morrow (Intermediate Building)
Morrow (Primary Building)
Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
Perry (including OCA Satelite Site)
Phillips
Roosevelt Primary
Schiller
Science and Technology
Spring Garden
Spring Hill
Sterrett
Student Achievement Center
Weil
Westinghouse
Westwood
Whittier
Woolslair
Grab and Go meals will be available for families to pick up at 16 different locations. Meals can be picked up at:
Pittsburgh Charters
Pittsburgh Westwood
Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus
Pittsburgh Perry
Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
Pittsburgh Arsenal
Pittsburgh Colfax
Pittsburgh Fulton
Pittsburgh Greenfield
Pittsburgh student Achievement Center
Pittsburgh Miller
Pittsburgh Brookline
Pittsburgh Concord
Pittsburgh Grandview
Pittsburgh Phillips
Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus
Families can pick up their meals form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
