39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday

WPXI.com News Staff
A Pittsburgh Public Schools official said students will learn remotely on June 4 because of the district’s extreme heat protocol.

The following schools will be under remote instruction:

  • Allderdice

  • Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8)

  • Banksville

  • Beechwood

  • Brookline

  • Carrick

  • Chartiers

  • Clayton

  • Colfax

  • Concord

  • Crescent

  • Dilworth

  • Fulton

  • Grandview

  • Greenfield

  • Liberty

  • Lincoln

  • Linden

  • Manchester

  • Mifflin

  • Miller

  • Montessori

  • Morrow (Intermediate Building)

  • Morrow (Primary Building)

  • Northview Heights Early Childhood Center

  • Perry (including OCA Satelite Site)

  • Phillips

  • Roosevelt Primary

  • Schiller

  • Science and Technology

  • Spring Garden

  • Spring Hill

  • Sterrett

  • Student Achievement Center

  • Weil

  • Westinghouse

  • Westwood

  • Whittier

  • Woolslair

Grab and Go meals will be available for families to pick up at 16 different locations. Meals can be picked up at:

  • Pittsburgh Charters

  • Pittsburgh Westwood

  • Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus

  • Pittsburgh Perry

  • Northview Heights Early Childhood Center

  • Pittsburgh Arsenal

  • Pittsburgh Colfax

  • Pittsburgh Fulton

  • Pittsburgh Greenfield

  • Pittsburgh student Achievement Center

  • Pittsburgh Miller

  • Pittsburgh Brookline

  • Pittsburgh Concord

  • Pittsburgh Grandview

  • Pittsburgh Phillips

  • Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus

Families can pick up their meals form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

