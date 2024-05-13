39-year-old man, deported 8 times, pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. again

A man who had been deported from the United States on eight prior occasions pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally reentering the country.

Immigration authorities took 39-year-old Ramon Alfaro-Orona, a Mexican national, into custody on Aug. 23 after he had appeared in Leominster District Court on three counts of larceny by check over $1,200, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy. Alfaro-Orona was charged by criminal complaint in September.

Levy's office said Alfaro-Orona had been deported on eight prior occasions, most recently in 2014. He was previously convicted of unlawful reentry in 2013 and 2014. Sometime after that, he again unlawfully reentered the United States.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman as scheduled sentencing for Aug. 5. Alfaro-Orona faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison; he will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his imposed sentence, Levy's office said.

