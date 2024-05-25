38th annual Fair On The Square held in Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Chamber of Commerce held the 38th annual Fair On The Square on Saturday.

WATCH: Texarkana storm caught on video

The 38th Fair On The Square.

The 38th Fair On The Square.

The family friendly event featured 146 vendors and activities, according to the chamber. There was a free area for children four and under that had a bounce ball pit house, bounce house, mini trampoline and a coloring station.

Other chamber-sponsored activities like the fun run train, foam party pit and the dunking booth cost $5 total for the whole day.

There were many local businesses, vendors, a car show and a hot dog eating contest.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.