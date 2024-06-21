I-380 offramp closed after fatal crash in Lackawanna County

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and an exit ramp off of I-380 is closed after a crash that occurred early Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 3:00 A.M. on the offramp from I-380 onto I-84 East.

PSP Dunmore confirmed that one person has died as a result of the crash.

I-380 South was closed in that area but has since re-opened. The offramp onto I-84 East is still closed as of 8:30 a.m.

PSP has not said if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will report more information as it becomes available.

For the latest in road conditions, you can check out 511pa.com.

