New 38 Studios-era appointee to lead state's diversity office could get a $28K raise.

PROVIDENCE – Governor Dan McKee wants to raise the pay for the state's brand new director of equity and diversity by $28,274 as he heads into final budget negotiations.

Keith Stokes – who had been the state's economic development director during the 38 Studios debacle – was announced as the new director of the Division of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion [DEDI] within the Department of Administration [DOA].

The appointment was announced and effective the same day: May 13.

Why it matters: With a proposed $2.8 million budget, the 11-member office first was first created in 2014 - and was renamed in January 2022.

It is charged with: "Supporting a diverse, inclusive culture that values and reflects the changing demographics of Rhode Island by advancing equitable opportunities for all who work for or do business with the state," according to a state mission statement.

“Bringing the lens of my experience in the private sector, state government and non-profit sectors to this role, as well as my commitment to community work, I am confident that in leading the talented team at DEDI, we will be able to further the work needed to support Rhode Island’s diverse workforce and business community," Stokes said in a statement through McKee's team.

Budget for Stokes' department could go up by $1M

The proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1 is approximately $1 million more than the amount lawmakers gave the office this year, reflecting $500,000 for the next Disparity Study, and another $500,000 for a new "navigator program" for minority business certification assistance, according to administration spokeswoman Christina O'Reilly.

In response to repeated Journal requests for Stokes' salary, O'Reilly on Thursday drew attention to a public hearing scheduled for May 29 on the McKee administration's bid to raise the base salary for Stokes' new job from $110,979 to $139,253 "after [a] study of similar positions and relative organizational responsibilities in the state and around the region."

One of several proposed raises on tap for Wednesday hearing

It is one of several proposed salary upgrades on Wednesday's 240-page agenda for the pay hearing, which includes the creating of 36 news "positions" in state government.

The McKee administration is proposing to raise the pay for Stokes' new job from the current $110,979 to $139,253 initially, then to $144,912 in six months, $150,571 a year later and $156,217 the year after that.

Stokes was the economic development director, when then-Gov. Donald Carcieri led the state into an ill-advised and ultimately ill-fated $75 million investment in former baseball ace Curt Schilling's high-risk video game venture.

Stokes came to state government after 15 years as the director of the Newport Chamber of Commerce (1994 - 2009).

In the years since 38 Studios , he has held a number of positions outside state government, including:

Director of business and economic development for the city of Providence (2021-23)

Vice president of the 1696 Heritage Group, which describes itself as "a historical consulting firm."

At different points, Stokes was also president of economic planning and development for the Mayforth Group, a senior policy advisor to the late- Gov. Bruce Sundlun, a Newport City councilor; and the executive director of the Omni Development Corporation.

In 2023, Stokes joined the board of the BLM RI PAC.

